Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 19th (CDAY, CENTA, CEVA, CLSK, CM, CMCT, CNTA, COMP, CORZ, COUP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 19th:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $62.00.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

