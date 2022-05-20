Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

REVB opened at $0.61 on Friday. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George F. Tidmarsh acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development or commercialization of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an anti -viral nasal drop for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infections, as well as for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis.

