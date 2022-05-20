Reviewing Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) & Its Competitors

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Acurx Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6393 21055 43276 870 2.54

Acurx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 352.83%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 134.39%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.43% -97.83% Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,160.99% -1,570.50% -9.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$12.75 million -1.74 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.36 million -1.54

Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Acurx Pharmaceuticals. Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Acurx Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumoniae. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.