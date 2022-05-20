Reviewing BurgerFi International (BFI) and Its Competitors

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BurgerFi International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.07% -54.96% 2.29%

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.44 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 15.30

BurgerFi International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s peers have a beta of -7.11, indicating that their average share price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International Competitors 882 4665 5430 215 2.44

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.98%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 54.10%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BurgerFi International peers beat BurgerFi International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

