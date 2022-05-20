Reviewing Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edenred and MonotaRO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 0 5 0 3.00 MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edenred presently has a consensus price target of $48.55, indicating a potential upside of 104.84%. Given Edenred’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edenred is more favorable than MonotaRO.

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. MonotaRO pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and MonotaRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A MonotaRO 9.24% 31.87% 19.68%

Volatility and Risk

Edenred has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MonotaRO has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edenred and MonotaRO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.93 billion 6.15 $370.31 million N/A N/A MonotaRO $1.73 billion 4.32 $159.71 million $0.32 46.54

Edenred has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO.

Summary

Edenred beats MonotaRO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edenred Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA. The company also provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers; PrePay solutions; incentives and rewards programs, including Ticket Compliments and Ticket Kadéos; and public social programs. Its solutions are used in various areas, such as meals, food, fuel, business travel, childcare, shopping, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare, training, and human services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

MonotaRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger International, Inc.

