Reviewing Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Douglas Emmett pays out 254.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 151.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Douglas Emmett and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 0 5 0 3.00 Healthpeak Properties 1 5 4 0 2.30

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus target price of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.37%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $36.39, indicating a potential upside of 24.28%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $786.87 million 6.09 $65.27 million $0.44 61.91 Healthpeak Properties $1.90 billion 8.33 $505.54 million $0.79 37.06

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 9.09% 1.97% 0.84% Healthpeak Properties 22.11% 4.22% 2.03%

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

