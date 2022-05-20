Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) & Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Second Sight Medical Products and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products N/A -15.44% -14.36% Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Electromed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 21.57 -$8.92 million N/A N/A Electromed $35.76 million 2.88 $2.36 million $0.26 46.42

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

Electromed beats Second Sight Medical Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products (Get Rating)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

