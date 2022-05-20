Reviewing Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Stagecoach Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lion Electric
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2.44
|Stagecoach Group
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
Profitability
This table compares Lion Electric and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lion Electric
|-33.87%
|-10.19%
|-5.74%
|Stagecoach Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Lion Electric has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lion Electric and Stagecoach Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lion Electric
|$57.71 million
|18.09
|-$43.33 million
|($0.38)
|-14.50
|Stagecoach Group
|$1.22 billion
|N/A
|$44.06 million
|N/A
|N/A
Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric.
Summary
Stagecoach Group beats Lion Electric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lion Electric (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.
About Stagecoach Group (Get Rating)
Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.
