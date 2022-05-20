Reviewing Velo3D (VLD) & Its Rivals

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) is one of 38 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Velo3D to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Velo3D and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Velo3D
|$27.44 million
|-$107.09 million
|-0.65
|Velo3D Competitors
|$2.83 billion
|$454.74 million
|13.40
Volatility & Risk
Velo3D has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Velo3D and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Velo3D
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.33
|Velo3D Competitors
|341
|1117
|1633
|44
|2.44
Velo3D presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.36%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 67.10%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Velo3D and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Velo3D
|N/A
|-73.97%
|-17.64%
|Velo3D Competitors
|9.04%
|0.98%
|3.37%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
56.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Velo3D competitors beat Velo3D on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)
Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
