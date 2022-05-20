Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.01. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 572,079 shares of company stock worth $11,510,981. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 175,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

