ReWalk Robotics’ (RWLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

RWLK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.73. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 253.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 623,597 shares of company stock valued at $642,163. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

