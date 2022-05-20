RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RH stock traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.38. 1,436,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,230. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $259.62 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RH will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in RH by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

