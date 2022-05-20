Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will post $2.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 974.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $21.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.50 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $3.12 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

