Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

RMBI stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

