Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
RMBI stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.
In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.
