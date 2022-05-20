Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,049,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,762 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,660,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $364.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

