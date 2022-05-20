Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($80.13) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.59) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.99) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,479 ($67.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,728.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,336.95.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($66.20), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,443.05). Insiders have sold 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $61,721,282 over the last quarter.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.