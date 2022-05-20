Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.10) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($59.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($80.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,479 ($67.54) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,728.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,336.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($66.20), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,443.05). Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,251 shares of company stock worth $61,721,282.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

