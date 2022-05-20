Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RAD stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

