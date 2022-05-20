Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 124,352 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $2,403,724.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,587,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,974,113.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 1,200,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

