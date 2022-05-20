RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $119.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

