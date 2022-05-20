Robert F. Werner Sells 7,356 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Invitae stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 13,400,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823,376. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $852.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invitae by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Invitae by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

