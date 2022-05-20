Robert Gay Sells 9,200 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) EVP Robert Gay sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $20,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 885,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Gay sold 6,627 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $22,266.72.

On Thursday, April 7th, Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $26,648.18.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZVIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

