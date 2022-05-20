Robert J. Meyer Purchases 11,400 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Meyer acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $23,484.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 376,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,699. The company has a market capitalization of $201.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Chimerix by 419.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

