Robert W. Baird Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $90.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.47.

Shares of ROST opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

