Robert W. Baird Trims Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Target Price to $375.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.30.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
