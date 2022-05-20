Robert W. Baird Trims Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Target Price to $375.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.30.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.45.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

