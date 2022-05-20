Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 48 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CMG traded up $21.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,294.11. 348,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,558. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,490.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,565.83.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.