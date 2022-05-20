Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 48 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CMG traded up $21.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,294.11. 348,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,558. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,490.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,565.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

