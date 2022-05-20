Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,584.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,252,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,164.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner bought 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner acquired 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner purchased 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,365. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 548,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

