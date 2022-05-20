Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $66.00 at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of RCKT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. The stock has a market cap of $657.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

