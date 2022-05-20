Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 302.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.78 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Rockwell Medical worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

RMTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.