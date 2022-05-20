Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RMTI stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

