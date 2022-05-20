Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) PT Lowered to 1,860.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,970.00 to 1,860.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:RKWAF remained flat at $$378.59 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.59. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $378.59 and a 1-year high of $378.59.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

