Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 2,400.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

RKWAF stock opened at $378.59 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 12 month low of $378.59 and a 12 month high of $378.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.59.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

