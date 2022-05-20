Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 31,685 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,840,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993 over the last ninety days.
NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $3.65 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
