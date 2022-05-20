Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.