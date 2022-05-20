Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.70. 5,546,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $127.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

