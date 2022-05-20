Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.70 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $345,553,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $262,655,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.