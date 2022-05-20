Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,546,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,254. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,027.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

