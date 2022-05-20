Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

ROST opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

