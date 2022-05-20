Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 35.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

