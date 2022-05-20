Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $80.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.