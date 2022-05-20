Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROVR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.01. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

