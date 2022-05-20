Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$77.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.31. 38,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,336. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

