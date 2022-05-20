Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $63.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 293,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.