Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $68.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.87% from the stock’s current price.
BAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.
Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $6,974,274,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.