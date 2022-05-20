Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $68.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.87% from the stock’s current price.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $6,974,274,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

