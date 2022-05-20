Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Price Target to CHF 840

Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 970 to CHF 840 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SGFEF remained flat at $$730.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Siegfried has a 52-week low of $730.00 and a 52-week high of $859.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $803.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.91.
Siegfried Company Profile (Get Rating)
