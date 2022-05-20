Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Price Target to CHF 840

Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 970 to CHF 840 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGFEF remained flat at $$730.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Siegfried has a 52-week low of $730.00 and a 52-week high of $859.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $803.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.91.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

