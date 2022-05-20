Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after buying an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

