Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$77.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.33.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$55.46. The company had a trading volume of 965,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,931. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$43.27 and a 12-month high of C$59.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.