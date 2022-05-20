Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 4,077 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$745,894.49.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total transaction of C$551,490.90.

On Monday, March 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,035. The stock has a market cap of C$179.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$123.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.48.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.979999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.55.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

