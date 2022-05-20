Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.86.

RY stock traded down C$0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting C$126.10. 880,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$123.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.979999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,733 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

