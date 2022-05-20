Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.86.
RY stock traded down C$0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting C$126.10. 880,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$123.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,733 over the last 90 days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
