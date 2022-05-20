Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Set at C$153.00 by CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) received a C$153.00 target price from stock analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.86.
RY traded down C$0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching C$126.10. 880,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,529. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$123.01 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.48.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total transaction of C$551,490.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$794,433.66. Insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,733 over the last 90 days.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.